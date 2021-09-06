MP: Couple, Adopted Daughter Found Dead In House

The bodies of three members of a family, including a couple and their adopted minor daughter, were found in a decomposed condition in their house in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Jagdish Pal (65), his wife Saroj Pal (55), and their adopted 10-year-old daughter, police said.

“We were informed on Monday that the house of Jagdish Pal remains locked from inside for the past two days, and a foul smell was emanating,” Gwalior's Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Sangh told reporters.

He said after police personnel broke open the door of the house located in a building, they spotted the bodies of the couple and the girl on the first floor.

"Blood was oozing out from the mouths of the bodies, " the SP said when asked about the condition of the bodies.

He said, prima facie, the bodies were lying in the house for two days.

The SP said the cause of the death is not known immediately.

"Whether it was suicide or murder, we can tell only after investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, neighbours of the deceased said the Pals used to visit a temple every day.

"But nobody came out from their house in the past two days. There was no response to knocking on their door on Monday morning. A foul smell was emanating from the house", they said.

