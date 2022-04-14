MP: Curfew relaxed for small intervals in Khargone, only women allowed to step out

Khargone, Apr 14 (PTI) Curfew was relaxed for two intervals of two hours on Thursday in violence-hit Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh with police saying that alleged role of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Sunday's riot would be investigated.

Only women were allowed to step out to buy essential commodities from 10 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. Curfew was relaxed after three days.

As many as 144 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Alleged involvement of the PFI and funding of the communal violence will be investigated, newly appointed Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani told reporters.

He was replying to a question about allegations that the outfit could be behind the violence.

Kashwani took charge as SP on Thursday as his predecessor Siddharth Choudhary is on leave after sustaining an injury during the violence.

“So far, 144 people have been arrested and 41 criminal cases have been registered,” the new SP said.

Curfew was clamped in Khargone on Sunday evening following incidents of arson and stone-pelting during Ram Navami celebrations.

"The situation is under control. Only women have been allowed to step out of homes and buy essential stuff during curfew relaxations," district collector Anugrah P told reporters.

Only milk, vegetable, medical and grocery stores were allowed to open during the curfew relaxation period, she added.

The BJP government in the state has constituted a two-member claims tribunal to recover damages from those involved in the communal violence in Khargone.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday warned that his government will not spare anyone found indulging in riots, and also justified the demolition of 'illegal structures' belonging to those allegedly involved in the violence in Khargone.

"The houses of persons belonging to the Scheduled Caste community were set ablaze (by the rioters in Khargone). Why shouldn't action be taken against such people?" Chouhan asked during a meeting in Mhow town where he paid tributes to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary. Ambedkar was born in Mhow.

"Some people are conspiring to spread riots in the state. They want to set the state on fire. I appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. Nobody should worry about their security and honour, but if someone indulges in riots, then `Mama' (as Chouhan is popularly called) will not spare them. The stern action against rioters will continue," the chief minister said.

He also assured that the houses torched by the rioters will be reconstructed. PTI LAL MAS GK COR NP KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)