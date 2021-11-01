MP: Decomposed Tiger Carcass Found In Satna District

The decomposed carcass of a tiger, suspected to have been killed by poachers, was found in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Monday, an official said.

It was found near Amdari village under Singhpur police station limits, about 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, and a preliminary probe suggests the animal was killed by poachers, Sub Divisional Officer of Forests Lal Sudhakar Singh said.

"The exact reason would be known after the post mortem report comes in. A few people have been detained and are being interrogated," he added.

Some forest officials said the animal may have moved out of Panna Tiger Reserve earlier this year.

