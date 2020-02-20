MP:Dispute Over Removal Of Shivaji Bust Worsens, Cong Leader Threatens To Skin BJP Workers

The spar over the removal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Madhya Pradesh has taken an ugly turn. Congress legislator, Vijay Revnath Chore, on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to disturb the harmony of the state and defame the state government.

Addressing a gathering, Chore said, "The day BJP tries to point fingers at Congress workers, the day they try to touch even a strand of their hair, I would like to say it openly from this stage, we will not shy away from skinning them (BJP workers)."

According to him, the BJP has not been able to find a valid criticism against the state government.

'We will not tolerate'

Speaking about former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's statements, the Congress legislator said, "Chouhan recently asked who is responsible for breaking the idol of Shivaji, and said that call details of SDM and Tehsildar must be taken out to find out who ordered them to break the bust. We are ready for everything, we do not indulge in sand mining, dishonesty, and illegal businesses, you do all these things and defame Congress for it. We will not tolerate it."

Shivaji bust removed

Last week, a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bust placed in Chhindwara town in Madhya Pradesh was removed allegedly in an outrageous manner by the government authorities. As per reports, the authorities had tried to demolish the idol with the help of a JCB machine reportedly in an insulting manner that outraged the locals.

As per sources, Shiv Sena and other Hindu organisations had earlier written to the municipal board to install the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mohgaon. After writing to the authorities, the Municipal councillor had visited the town and designated a place for the installation of the bust. After witnessing the delay from the municipal authorities in the installation, the Hindu organisations made a platform at the site and installed the bust themselves on Monday night.

