MP Doctor Who Treats Patients For ₹20 Honoured With Padma Shri; 'Only Aim Was To Serve'

The Government of India has conferred Dr M C Dawar, a 77-year-old veteran from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh with the Padma Shri award.

On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, the list of Padma Shri award winners was released on Wednesday.

The doctor was born on January 16, 1946, in Punjab, Pakistan and after the partition, he settled in India. In Jabalpur, he pursued his MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) in 1967.

For about a year, he also worked for the Indian Army during the Indo-Pak war in 1971. From 1972, he started treating and curing people at a very inexpensive cost. He started treating people for Rs 2 and now he charges just Rs 20 as his fee.

On getting the prestigious award, he spoke to ANI and said, "Hard work pays off sometimes, even if it is delayed. It is a result of that and it is the blessings of the people that I have received this award.”

He also spoke about his prior experiences in life and said, "There was definitely a discussion in the house about charging such a low fee, but there was no dispute about it. Our only aim was to serve the people, so that is why the fees were not increased. The basic mantra of success is if you work patiently then you definitely get success and success is also respected.”

Dr Dawar's son Rishi said, "We used to think that awards are given only because of political reach, but the way the government is finding and honouring the people working on the ground, it is a very good thing and our father has received this award.”

His daughter-in-law Suchita said, "It is a matter of great pride for us, for our family, and our city."

PM Modi congratulates Padma awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Padma awardees and said the nation cherished their rich contribution and their efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory."