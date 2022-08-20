MP: Doctors Find Condom Wrapper After Removing Bandage On Woman's Head Wound; Probe Ordered

An inquiry has been ordered after doctors at the district hospital in Morena in Madhya Pradesh found a condom wrapper covering a wound on a 70-year-old woman's head, an official said on Saturday.

The wrapper, which was found when the doctors removed the bandage, was allegedly placed at a primary health centre at Porsa in the district, the official added.

A video of the incident, which took place on Thursday, went viral on social media.

Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district Rakesh Sharma confirmed that an inquiry has been ordered.

The issue is serious and strict action will be taken against the guilty, he told PTI.

"Porsa Block Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Dandotia has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action against the personnel who stuck a condom wrapper on the wound at the Primary Health Centre," the CMHO said.

As per officials, the Porsa PHC had referred the woman to Morena district hospital.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

