MP: Driver killed; five children injured after school bus overturns in Barwani district

Barwani (MP), Oct 23 (PTI) At least one person was killed and five children sustained minor injuries when a school bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Saturday, an official said.

The accident occurred near Singun village, around 20 km from the district headquarters, where the bus belonging to a private school was transporting students from rural areas in the morning, Rajpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Vir Singh Chouhan said.

At least 15 students were present in the bus, which was speeding and overturned as a result, he said, adding that five children sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the bus, identified as Manish, was crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot, the official said.

According to locals, injured students were rushed to a hospital, while the police later extricated the driver's body from under the bus. PTI COR ADU ARU ARU

