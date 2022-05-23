MP: Drizzle, winds, thunderstorms bring relief from sizzling heat; temperatures drop

Bhopal, May 23 (PTI) Parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday saw drizzle, gusty winds and thunderstorms, which turned the weather pleasant and gave relief to people from the sweltering heat, an India Meteorological Department official said.

He said squall hit Jabalpur and Satna districts.

The IMD forecast said thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (speeds reaching 30-40 kmph) are very likely to occur at isolated places of MP on Tuesday.

"Jabalpur, Satna, Nowgaon, Rewa, Mandla, Gwalior, Tikamgarh, Sagar and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur recorded light showers and rains. Even other areas, barring Indore, Ujjain and Narmadapuram divisions, received light showers," PK Saha, senior meteorologist with the IMD's Bhopal office told PTI.

"The highest maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius in MP was recorded at Khandwa, Rajgarh, Khargone, and Damoh Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district. Last week, the highest maximum temperature in the state hovered over 45 degrees Celsius," he added.

The official said an east-west trough was now running from northwest Rajasthan to north Bangladesh across Uttar Pradesh, while a north-south trough low pressure area was lying over northwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to northeast Arabian sea.

Due to these weather systems, MP was witnessing moisture incursion, which is causing showers and other effects, Saha added.

The maximum temperature of Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior was recorded at 39.8 degrees Celsius (one degree below normal), 37.8 degrees Celsius (three degrees below normal), 38.8 degrees Celsius (three degrees below normal) and 36.9 degrees Celsius (five degrees below normal), respectively.

Last week, the maximum temperature in these four cities stood at above 45 degrees Celsius. PTI LAL BNM BNM

