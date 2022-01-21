MP: Drunk man climbs 50-foot tower in Indore

Indore, Jan 21 (PTI) A 40-year-old man climbed atop a 50-foot high tower on Friday in an inebriated condition in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The man, identified as Kailash, came down from the tower located in Vijay Nagar area after two-and-half hours after much coaxing from police personnel assembled at the site, he said.

"Kailash was drunk and was sent to a hospital for a breath test. Why he climbed atop the tower will be known after an inquiry," Inspector Tehzeeb Qazi of Vijay Nagar police station said. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)