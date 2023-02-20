MP Elections 2023: Digvijaya Singh Bats For Kamal Nath To Lead Party; 'He'll Be The Face’

Congress leader and MP Digvijaya Singh expressed confidence in the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and stated that the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh will be fought under his leadership.

“We will fight the elections in MP under the leadership of State Congress chief Kamal Nath. So, he will be the face,” said Congress MP Digvijaya Singh on February 19.

Madhya Pradesh | We will fight the elections in MP under the leadership of State Congress chief Kamal Nath. So, he will be the face: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh (19.02) pic.twitter.com/GZbErJQQ7R — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 20, 2023

Notably, on January 1 the Madhya Pradesh Congress greeted the citizens with Happy New year and also announced state president Kamal Nath as the ‘Bhavi Mukhyamantri’ (Future Chief Minister) of the state.

Nath in his new year message also appealed to his party colleagues to take up the responsibility to form the new government and also targeted the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government labelling it as “identified with scams, corruption, atrocities on women, tribals and Dalits, distressed farmers and unemployed youth”.

Congress emerged as the largest party in the assembly elections in 2018 in Madhya Pradesh. Shivraj Singh Chouhan who enjoyed back-to-back terms had to resign as the BJP managed to win 109 seats compared to Congress emerging victorious in 114 seats. The BSP, SP and independents won 2, 1 and 4 seats respectively.

The Congress was able to cobble up the numbers in spite of falling short of the majority with the help of the BSP and independents. However, Kamal faced a rebellion in the party in 2020 with Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the party with several rebels. Nath lost the trust vote on the house floor with Singh making a comeback as the CM.

The results of the by-polls held recently consolidated the BJP’s position and the party now has 126 members, way beyond the halfway mark. Elections are due in the state by the end of 2023.

