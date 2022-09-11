MP Event To Celebrate Men Getting Divorces Post Long-drawn Battles Cancelled After Protests

An NGO in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal that had planned to organise a ceremony for 18 men who were granted divorce after long-drawn legal battles and paying hefty alimony to end bad marriages have cancelled the event after protests.

The event, called 'Vivah Vichchhedan Samaroh' or marriage dissolution function. was being organised by Bhai Welfare Society, an NGO registered since 2014, which runs a helpline for men seeking divorce.

It was to be held on September 18 at a resort located on the outskirts of Bhopal, a functionary from the NGO had said earlier.

"The society has decided not to hold this event after the booking of the venue was cancelled by the owner over protests by some organisations," the organisation's convener Zaki Ahmed told PTI on Sunday evening.

"We don't want any controversy as our main work is to provide legal help and help people overcome crises," he added.

He had earlier said it was a get-together but the invitation of the event meant for a small group went viral on social media.

"I am now receiving calls from people who are opposing it, claiming it is against Indian culture," he had said.

People in the group were already celebrating their divorce, after long-drawn battles and paying huge alimony to get out of bad marriages, he said.

"We don't support divorce, but a bad marriage leads to harassment and sometimes suicide. We want to stop it. Our organisation gives free legal help," Ahmed said.

The invite for the event had said the Bhai Welfare Society was holding the first such programme in the country after winning "cases of dowry harassment, CrPC 125 (the case if husband has contracted marriage with another woman or keeps a mistress), Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005".

He had claimed engineers, doctors and other working professionals, who have been victims of such cases, are members of the society.