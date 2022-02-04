MP: Factory making fake asafoetida busted in Indore

Indore, Feb 4 (PTI) City police on Friday raided a factory which made fake asafoetida (`Hing' spice) and seized goods worth Rs 50 lakh, an official said.

Fake asafoetida was being made at the factory in Palda area by mixing an essence in wheat flour and refined wheat, Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nimish Agrawal said.

Four quintals of fake spice was seized and a case was registered against factory owner Sahil Makhija, he said.

The district administration had apparently found out two years ago that adulterated spices were made in the factory, but later it resumed operations under a new name, DCP Agrawal said, adding that probe was on. PTI HWP LAL KRK KRK

