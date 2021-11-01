MP Farmer Commits Suicide; Kin Blames Loan Stress, Officials Point To Family Issues

A 40-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Monday.

Ashok Gurjar, a resident of Malgaon village under Sanawad police station limits, died in a hospital on Sunday, he said.

While kin claimed he was distressed after a bank sent a loan repayment notice, the local administration said he may have taken the extreme step due to family reasons.

Badwah Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anukul Jain said Gurjar owned about six acres of land in Chhota Bediya village, and as per the joint investigation report of the state Revenue and Agriculture departments, debt may not have been the cause of his action.

"An initial inquiry has revealed he took this step due to a family issue. Police have registered a case and the truth will be known after their probe is over. Gurjar had a loan of Rs 4.75 lakh from a bank and he had repaid part of it. The bank did not force him to repay the loan," Jain said.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Choudhary told reporters a case had been registered and Sanawad police was probing the incident.

Lakhanlal Bhadiya, one of the farmer's relatives, said Gurjar was under stress after he received a bank notice some days ago about loan repayment, adding that he consumed sulphas (a fumigant) despite family members trying their best to keep his spirit high.

"He had asked money from relatives over the past two days to repay the loan. Gurjar's crop was destroyed in the last two years due to natural calamities," Bhadiya added.

