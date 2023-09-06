MP: FIR filed after stone pelting on BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch

Taking cognisance of the stone pelting on BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch on Tuesday (5 September), the Madhya Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR under the section of rioting (146 of IPC) against unidentified miscreants. Several leaders and workers of the saffron camp were reportedly hurt during the pelting of stones and alleged vandalism.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma blamed the opposition Congress for the stone pelting incident on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Neemuch, by saying that they are scared of immense public support for the BJP in the state.

"Frightened by the immense public support BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting, Congressmen attacked the yatra in Neemuch and vandalised vehicles. I strongly criticise this act of Congress, we will not spare these goons at all," said the state BJP chief adding that strict legal action will be taken against those who pelted stones and indulged in vandalism.

BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatra in MP

As the assembly election inches closer in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has decided to organise five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the state. The party said that a total of 10,543 kilometres will be covered in all five 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' spread across all 230 assembly constituencies in the state.

Earlier, one of the Jan Ashirwad Yatras was inaugurated in Neemuch district in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress emerged as the single largest party by registering victory in 114 seats. The BJP was second with 109 seats in the 230-member state Assembly.

However, in 2020, the Congress government lost the majority followed by the resignations of some MLAs. After this, the BJP formed the government in the state and Shivraj Singh Chouhan took over as the Chief Minister yet again.