MP: Five Lakh Devotees Expected At Mahakaleshwar Temple For New Year Prayers

At least five lakh devotees are expected to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain to seek blessings for the start of the new year, an official said on Saturday.

Located near Kshipra river, Mahakaleshwar is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas shrines believed to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva. The shrine attracts devotees from different parts of the country and world.

“We expect five lakh devotees at Mahakaleshwar Temple on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, given that people want to usher in the new year by seeking blessings of the Lord,” the temple's assistant administrative officer R K Tiwari told PTI.

The temple is working overtime to prepare 'besan laddoos', which are given as prasad to visitors, he said.

Special arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees get easy entry and exit at the temple, the official said, adding that barricades have been put up and security has been tightened in and around the temple.

Six help centres have been set up to guide visitors, while medical teams and ambulances have been stationed to deal with emergencies, he said.

Drinking water, toilets and other facilities have been made to cater to the sea of devotees, the official said.

‘Bhasma Aarti’ is performed from 4 am to 6 am at the temple, which remains open till 10 pm and closes at 11 pm with worship, he said.

