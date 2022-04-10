MP: Flag rod touches overhead wire during Ram Navami procession, 5 injured

Chhindwara, Apr 10 (PTI) Five persons sustained burn injuries during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday when the iron rod of a saffron flag fixed to an autorickshaw came in contact with an overhead wire in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara city, a police official said.

A man and woman sustained serious injuries, and the former has been rushed to Nagpur for further treatment, while all others have been admitted in the local district hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Uikey told PTI.

"The injured were in an autorickshaw with sound amplifiers etc. The incident took place in Char Fhathak, some 100 metres from where the procession, with almost 10,000 in attendance, started," he added. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM

