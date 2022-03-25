MP: Four girls fall sick after vaccination, stable now

Satna (MP), Mar 25 (PTI) Four girls aged 12 to 14 years fell sick after they were vaccinated against COVID-19 at a primary health centre in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Friday.

However, the condition of all of them is stable now, chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Ashok Kumar Awdhiya said.

Nearly 50 children in the 12-14 age group were administered vaccine doses at the Aamdara primary health centre on Thursday, he said.

Four of them, students of a local school, fell on the ground due to dizziness, triggered probably by fear, Awadhiya said.

All of them were rushed to the Maihar civil hospital, from where they were taken to the district hospital in Satna for further treatment, he said.

They are out of danger and their health condition is stable, he said.

District collector Anurag Verma visited the hospital in Satna and enquired about their condition.

The state health department and the district administration have launched a probe into the incident.

The coronavirus vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 age category was launched in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The Corbevax vaccine is being administered to children in this age group. PTI COR MAS RSY RSY

