MP Government Claims National Herald Building In Bhopal 'being Misused'; Hints At Sealing

Troubles seem to be mounting for National Herald and its owners, as its Bhopal-based building has now come under the scanner of the Madhya Pradesh government. Given a 1.14 acre land on a lease of 30 years at a concessional rate in 1981, the National Herald established a building and set up its office, where publication of the newspaper also started. However, it was stopped in 1992, as per inputs.

When in 2011, at the expiry of the said lease, the administration reached to take over the possession, they found that the building was converted into a commercial complex with big showrooms. Thereafter, when the proceedings to get the plot vacated began, many buyers came forward and the issue reached Court.

Speaking to Republic, Minister in the MP government Bhupinder Singh acknowledged that the matter is in the district court, and it is being monitored very closely by the government. "Parallelly, we have given directions for a probe. After the probe, if need be, we will seal the complex," Singh said.

Delhi-based Herald House sealed

The development comes just a day after the Young Indian limited's office in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg-based Herald House in Delhi was sealed. "It is hereby ordered that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement, B-Block, Pravartan Bhawan, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi-11," read a notice stuck on the premises. The notice has the signatures of Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Director of the ED.

The property was sealed days after the central agency carried out raids on the Young Indian office, along with 12 other premises in New Delhi as part of its probe into the acquisition of the Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher. The probe pertains to a case under PMLA, which was registered after a trial court in Delhi took cognizance of the Income Tax probe against Young Indian In 2015, the investigation wing of the I-T department submitted a detailed Tax Evasion Petition against some persons including Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi. The son-mother duo have been questioned for 54 hours and 6 hours respectively in relation to the case.