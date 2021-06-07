MP Govt Agrees To Junior Doctors' Demands; JUDA Ends Strike After 17% Stipend Hike

In a major relief for the Madhya Pradesh government, the junior doctors union has ended their strike on Monday after the government accepted all their demands including a 6% hike in stipend per year. A delegation of the striking doctors met with Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang and decided to end their strike after he announced a 17% hike un their stipend. Over 3000 junior doctors in Madhya Pradesh have resigned in one week over non-implementation of their demands

3000 junior doctors resign

Last week, defying the Madhya Pradesh High Court's order, 3000 junior doctors resigned from their posts demanding like better facilities, free COVID treatment for staff and kin, stipend hike, proper workplace security. The Junior Doctors' Association (JUDA) has been told to resume work within 24 hours by the MP High Court, terming the strike as illegal. JUDA has maintained that till their 6-point demands are not fulfilled by the government they will not return to work and are set to approach the Supreme Court, challenging the HC's order.

On Thursday, the high court while hearing a petition called the strike 'unconstitutional' and asked the JUDA members to return to work within the next 24 hours, while hearing a petition. As per reports, Jabalpur's MP Medical University immediately cancelled registrations of 450 junior doctors, triggering mass resignations. Almost 3000 junior doctors from six medical colleges GMC Bhopal, MGM Indore, NSCBMC Jabalpur, BMC Sagar, SSMC Rewa and GRMC Gwalior resigned in protest. The doctors have been on strike since Monday, barring Covid-19 duties.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, JUDA President Dr Arvnid Meena said, "State government had made a commitment to JUDA and the onus is on the government to fulfill it. We have been on peaceful strike for four days, but there is no communication from the govt. An attempt was made to mislead us by getting a petition filed in High Court. you can stop us from strike, but not from resigning."

Meanwhile, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the doctors to rejoin duty, threatening to take action otherwise, maintaining that the government has fulfilled their demands. In response, the Indian Medical Association extended solidarity with the striking junior doctors urging the state government to look into their genuine demands. Accusing Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University of intimidation tactics, IMA has pointed out that they were forced to resign en masse. Recently, the JUDA had withdrawn their strike call after assurance from Sarang for the same.