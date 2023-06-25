MP Govt Allows Manipur Students To Take Admission In Colleges In Offline Mode

The Madhya Pradesh government has accepted the request of its Manipur counterpart to allow students from the northeastern state to submit documents for college admissions in offline mode since there was internet outage in some violence-hit areas there, an official said on Sunday.

Both the state are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In a circular issued on Saturday, the MP Higher Education department asked all private and government collages to accept admission forms in offline mode from Manipuri students, he said.

"All admissions to MP colleges are conducted online. Every year, students from Manipur take admission in colleges of MP but this time around they were facing trouble for the want of internet connection after violence erupted there in the first week of May," he said.

These students include sports persons from there who enrol in sports academies in MP and seek to pursue educational courses alongside, he added.

Manipur has been hit by violence between the Metei and Kuki communities since May 3. More than 100 people have died so far.