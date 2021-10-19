MP Govt Announces Rs 20,700 Cr Power Subsidy; Will Benefit Farmers & Domestic Consumers

Following concerns of a possible power crisis in the country, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the decision of providing a subsidy of over Rs 20,700 crores on electricity. The state government said that mainly farmers and domestic consumers will benefit from the latest initiative.

Chouhan said, "Today in Cabinet meeting, we have decided to give a subsidy of over 20,700 crores on electricity to provide cheap electricity to our farmers and domestic consumers in spite of an increase in power prices across the world." However, the Chief Minister has said that people must consume the energy wisely and must look to save electricity. He added, “Electricity must not be wasted 'just because it is available.'”

Across the country, several Chief Ministers have said that the current power crisis could be due to the shortage of coal in power generation plants. The states that had a coal shortage were Delhi, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Earlier last week on Thursday, Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi said that there would be no more shortage of coal as far as electricity production is concerned. He further added that the temporary shortage was due to the rain and bad weather along transportation lines. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also said that the rain hampered other activities in the state, especially the farming sector. He said, "Due to untimely rains, crops of farmers were damaged in some parts of the state. I want to assure them that they do not have to worry at all. I have given instructions for a survey that will be done to assess the damage and relief will be provided to farmers."

Shortage in the national capital

Last week, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi does not have a coal plant of its own as the national capital only possesses small plants which produce gas. He said, "We have a 1300 MW plant in Bawana, which runs on gas, where the gas supply was stopped yesterday. And the national capital does not have any coal plant of its own. Only three small plants are there which produce gas.” Therefore, Delhi is totally dependent on outside help for electricity.

(with ANI inputs)