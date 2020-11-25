MP Govt Meets To Finalise Ordinance Against Unlawful Conversions, Informs Narottam Mishra

After UP government approved an ordinance against 'Love Jihad', Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Home Minister Narottam Mishra took to Twitter to share that a meeting was held by the MP Home Department on Wednesday to finalise the draft on an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions in the State. Sharing pictures of the meeting, Mishra informed that it was attended by ACS Rajesh Rajaura of the Home Department, Principal Secretary of the Law Department Satyendra Singh and ADG Anvesh Mangalam as well as other officials. MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra had earlier informed that the meeting will be held at Bhopal's Vallabh Bhavan at 11 am on November 25 during which the Madhya Pradesh Home Department will finalise the draft of the ordinance against 'Love Jihad'.

धर्म स्वातंत्र्य विधेयक-2020 को लेकर मंत्रालय में गृह और विधि विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में गृह विभाग के एसीएस राजेश राजौरा, विधि विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव सत्येंद्र सिंह और एडीजी अन्वेष मंगलम और अन्य अधिकारियों के साथ प्रस्तावित कानून के ड्राफ्ट पर विचार विमर्श किया। pic.twitter.com/Gfp7f5xKKT — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) November 25, 2020

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Narottam Mishra had said, "A meeting regarding the 'Religious Freedom Bill 2020' is scheduled for 11 am at Vallabh Bhavan in Bhopal. During the meeting, we will discuss and finalise the draft for the law against 'Love Jihad' before we sent it across to the Vidhan Sabha in December. All states will be presenting the final drafts of their ordinances at that time."

Read | UP Govt Approves Ordinance Against Unlawful Conversions Amid Chorus Against 'Love Jihad'

A one-day Vidhan Sabha session has been scheduled for December 2020 where all states will be presenting the drafts of their respective ordinances against unlawful religious conversions, amid the growing chorus in BJP to take stringent action against 'Love Jihad'. Madhya Pradesh's 'Religious Freedom Bill 2020' proposes five years of rigorous imprisonment for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion. This offence will be non-bailable informed MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

Read | 'Love Jihad' Manufactured By BJP To Disturb Communal Harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot Opposes

UP Govt approves ordinance against 'Love Jihad'

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh government approved an ordinance against unlawful religious conversions in the State. This comes days after the Home Department of Uttar Pradesh announced that a law against 'Love Jihad' will be brought in the BJP-ruled state and a proposal for the same has been sent to the Department of Law. Speaking about the ordinance, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that quantum of punishment on convicted under the ordinance will be up to 10 years. This comes in line with UP CM Yogi Adityanath's public announcement in this regard which was made during his election campaign on October 31.

Read | 'Love And Jihad Don't Go Hand In Hand': TMC's Nusrat Jahan Upholds Personal Choice

Read | After Haryana & MP's Plans, Uttar Pradesh To Bring Law Against 'Love Jihad'; Proposal Sent