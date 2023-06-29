MP Govt To Include Veer Savarkar's Biography In State School Syllabus

The Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has planned to modify the education curriculum for students of the state board. It has been decided to include Veer Savarkar's life story in the new school syllabus.

While criticising the previous Congress government in the state for not teaching the students about the true revolutionaries of India, school education minister Inder Singh Parmar asserted that the present government will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others.

He further stated that Veer Savarkar was one of those revolutionaries who was imprisoned twice in his life. "He called the independence movement of 1857 after which the freedom struggle started. Noting down his contribution to India's independence movement, he should be honoured," Parmar added.

Congress hit back at BJP

While calling out the decision to include Veer Savarkar in the textbooks 'unfortunate', Congress MLA Arif Masood launched a stinging attack on the BJP. He said, "It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologised to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters," said Masood.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government also took the decision to add Veer Savarkar's life story as a compulsory subject for state board school students. A statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) highlighted that the state board curriculum has been expanded to include biographies of '50 more great men.'