MP To Offer 3-month Contractual Extention Of Govt Officials Retiring On March 31: CMO

Madhya Pradesh government will give contractual extention for three months to those civil servants who are about to retire on March 31 and who have been battling the Coronavirus outbreak in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday. Only those officers and employees who are posted in the ongoing campaign against COVID-19 will be eligible for contractual appointments, the CMO said.

Criteria for contract appointment

The Class-3 and Class-4 staff will be given appointments by their district head and employees of public undertakings will be given contracts by the director of the undertaking. Before the appointment, those employees need to get certified by the District Collector that they are working in the ongoing campaign against COVID-19 and hence are eligible for the contract.

Similarly, Divisional Commissioners will be able to appoint Class 2 officers on contract. For Class-1 staff involved in combating the outbreak, a proposal for the contract needs to issued by the District Collector upon which they will be given the appointment on the state level.

COVID-19 cases in MP

The number of Coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh went up to 66 with 19 new COVID-19 patients being reported on Tuesday, most of them in Indore, a health official said in Bhopal. It was the highest increase in the number of cases in the state on a single day so far.

Seventeen of the 19 new cases were detected in Indore, said state Health Department's Commissioner Pratik Hajela in the evening. A case each was reported from Bhopal and Ujjain, he added.

So far, Indore, an industrial hub, has recorded 44 cases, followed by Jabalpur (eight), Ujjain (six), Bhopal(four) and Shivpuri and Gwalior (two each). The total number of patients includes five persons who died (three from Indore and two from Ujjain), the official said.

(With PTI inputs) (PTI photo)

