MP govt to provide land to UP-based units to manufacture Khujra pottery items

Bhopal, Sep 21 (PTI) The famous Khurja pottery items and decorative pieces of Moradabad will be manufactured at the Acharpura industrial area near Bhopal for which land will be allocated to Uttar Pradesh-based industrial units, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

“The MP government will extend all possible assistance to the industrial units,” a public relations department official said quoting Chouhan on Tuesday.

A delegation from Khurja and Moradabad comprising manufacturers and exporters along with the principal secretary industries department, Sanjay Shukla, met Chouhan on Monday, the official said.

The delegation has expressed its willingness to set up their units in Madhya Pradesh including pottery, decorative stoneware and home décor products of metal, wood and fabric, and assured they will generate employment opportunities for over 3,000 people including 10 per cent for women.

Chouhan said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturers have started looking for opportunities outside China and the government will try to encash this opportunity as the demand for the Indian handicraft goods is increasing the world over.

The delegation members including Amit Parmar, Mohammad Nadeem Hussain and Ajay Tomar, also showed their products to Chouhan on the occasion.

They informed Chouhan that Khurja pottery and Moradabad decorative pieces are in huge demand in America, Europe, Middle East and other countries, the official added. PTI MAS NSK NSK

