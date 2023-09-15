MP Govt To Provide LPG Cylinder At Rs 450 Under Ujjwala Yojana And Ladli Behna Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government announced on Thursday that it will give LPG gas cylinders at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana from September 1. The state government will cover the remaining cost of the gas cylinder.

As per a government release, all the consumers under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and non-Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana category registered under the Ladli Behna Yojana, having gas connections in their names will get the benefits of this scheme. The rest of the amount for gas cylinder refills will be available to eligible connection holders from September 1, 2023.

Benficiaries to get subsidy on each refill every month

The eligible consumers will get a subsidy on each refill every month. The eligible consumers could also purchase refills from the oil company at the market rate. Any reduction in the subsidy given by the Centre and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers. The official statement added, that Any reduction in the subsidy provided by the Govt of India and the market rate determined by the state government will be transferred to the bank accounts of eligible consumers.

The Ladli Bahana who already have a gas connection will be registered on the Ladli Bahna Yojana portal. They could also be the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. The registration process will be conducted at all centres designated for the Ladli Bahna Yojana, it added.

Documents needed for the registration

The documents that are needed for the registration are for the registration include, gas connection consumer number and LPG connection ID. The registration ID for the Ladli Bahna Yojana will be created under this scheme based on the data received from all oil companies for the identification of beneficiaries.

The data about the registered beneficiaries will be put up on the portal from September 25, 2023, and will be periodically updated. The filed beneficiaries could also check the information from September 25, 2023, using their gas consumer number/gas connection ID and Laadli Behna ID.

(With inputs from ANI)