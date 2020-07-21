Latest News: MP Guv Passes Away; Rajeev Masand Summoned; Omar Threatens Legal Action

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 10 am:

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

Lalji Tandon, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh passed away at 5:30 AM on July 21 at the age of 85. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 after facing breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. His demise was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise and remembered Lalji’s “key role” in building up the BJP in UP.

बाबूजी नहीं रहे — Ashutosh Tandon (@GopalJi_Tandon) July 21, 2020

Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his untiring efforts to serve society. He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of public welfare. Anguished by his passing away. pic.twitter.com/6GeYOb5ApI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2020

Omar Abdullah threatens legal action against Bhupesh Baghel

Omar Abdullah on Monday said he would be taking legal action against Bhupesh Baghel for his comments made during an interview to an English newspaper. He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Congress party in his tweet. This comes after Abdullah reacted angrily to Baghel's comments apparently linking the former J&K CM's release from detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan.

You can send your answer to my lawyers. This is what is wrong with the @INCIndia today, you don’t know your friends from your opponents. This is why you people are in the mess you are in. Your “question” was malicious & will not go uncontested. https://t.co/abgijaSDyW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020

Rajeev Masand summoned by Mumbai Police

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. The development came days after Kangana Ranaut on her Nation Wants to Know interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

Kangana in her interview with Republic TV had said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Sanjay Jha slams Gehlot for 'useless Pilot' remark

Suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Tuesday lashed out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his remark on former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Taking to Twitter, he said that Rajasthan CM's statement was 'crude, coarse and cheap.' Terming Gehlot’s statement as 'repugnant', Jha said that there is a newly emerged political culture of 'vicious trolling' in Congress.

Ashok Gehlot’s crude, coarse and cheap language against Sachin Pilot is repugnant. And condemnable.



The new political culture of vulgar vicious trolling in the party is not the Congress I joined. #Shame — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 21, 2020

India records 37,148 new coronavirus cases

Spike of 37,148 COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28084 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Donald Trump makes complete u-turn on wearing masks

From calling it an “individual’s choice” to “patriotic”, US President Donald Trump has made a complete u-turn on his stance of wearing a mask. After avoiding face coverings for several outings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump had worn a face mask for the first time only on July 11. Then on Monday, he took on Twitter to say that the United States is united in to combat the "invisible China Virus" and added that many people have said, "that it is patriotic to wear a face mask” when maintaining social distance is not possible.

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

