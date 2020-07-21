Last Updated:

Latest News: MP Guv Passes Away; Rajeev Masand Summoned; Omar Threatens Legal Action

From Omar Abdullah threatening legal action against Bhupesh Baghel's remarks to Rajee Masand being summoned by Mumbai Police, read the latest news stories.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Latest News

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 10 am:

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

Lalji Tandon, the Governor of Madhya Pradesh passed away at 5:30 AM on July 21 at the age of 85. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on June 11 after facing breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. His demise was announced by his son Ashutosh Tandon on Twitter after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled his demise and remembered Lalji’s “key role” in building up the BJP in UP. 

Read full story: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon Passes Away In Lucknow Hospital

Omar Abdullah threatens legal action against Bhupesh Baghel

Omar Abdullah on Monday said he would be taking legal action against Bhupesh Baghel for his comments made during an interview to an English newspaper. He also tagged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Randeep Singh Surjewala and the Congress party in his tweet. This comes after Abdullah reacted angrily to Baghel's comments apparently linking the former J&K CM's release from detention to the revolt by Sachin Pilot against the Congress government in Rajasthan. 

Read full story: Omar Abdullah-Bhupesh Baghel Row Explodes; Tagging Rahul Doesn't Cow Chhattisgarh CM

Rajeev Masand summoned by Mumbai Police

Journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. The development came days after Kangana Ranaut on her Nation Wants to Know interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami named Masand as a person who she felt should be summoned in the investigation.

Kangana in her interview with Republic TV had said, "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. To date, Mahesh Bhatt is selling Parveen Babi's illness in so many versions through his films. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning — Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar, Rajeev Masand? These 4 people. Why, because they are powerful? With this interview, I only have things to lose."

Read full story: Rajeev Masand Summoned By Mumbai Police In Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Investigation

Sanjay Jha slams Gehlot for 'useless Pilot' remark

Suspended Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Tuesday lashed out at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot for his remark on former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. Taking to Twitter, he said that Rajasthan CM's statement was 'crude, coarse and cheap.' Terming Gehlot’s statement as 'repugnant', Jha said that there is a newly emerged political culture of 'vicious trolling' in Congress.

Read full story: Sanjay Jha Slams Gehlot For 'useless Pilot' Remark, Calls It Cong's New Political Culture

India records 37,148 new coronavirus cases

Spike of 37,148 COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,55,191 including 4,02,529 active cases, 7,24,578 cured/discharged/migrated and 28084 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Donald Trump makes complete u-turn on wearing masks

From calling it an “individual’s choice” to “patriotic”, US President Donald Trump has made a complete u-turn on his stance of wearing a mask. After avoiding face coverings for several outings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump had worn a face mask for the first time only on July 11. Then on Monday, he took on Twitter to say that the United States is united in to combat the "invisible China Virus" and added that many people have said, "that it is patriotic to wear a face mask” when maintaining social distance is not possible. 

Read full story: 'Nobody More Patriotic Than Me, Your Favourite President': Trump's Mask U-turn Complete

First Published:
