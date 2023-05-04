MP: Heroin Worth Over Rs 20 Cr Seized In Mandsaur; 1 Held

In a major drug haul, police have seized heroin worth more than Rs 20 crore from a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district and arrested one person in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

The heroin weighing 20.32 kg was kept hidden in four packets in a special cabin of the truck which the police intercepted on Wednesday near Sankaria Khedi village in Shamgarh area following a tip-off, Mandsaur district Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said.

The contraband was being transported to Choti Sadari village in Pratapgarh town of Rajasthan from Manipur state, he said.

The seized drug is valued at more than Rs 20 crore, he said.

The police arrested the truck driver, identified as Kalu Singh, a resident of Netda village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, the official said.

During questioning, the driver named some persons, suspected to be members of an interstate gang of drug smugglers.

They have also been named as co-accused in the case registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act and efforts are on to nab them, the official said.

The police have impounded the truck and seized the driver's mobile phone, he added.