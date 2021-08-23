MP Home Min Breaks Silence On Mob-lynching Of Muslim Bangle Seller; Says Probe Underway

Commenting on the shocking mob lynching of a Muslim bangle seller in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday, claimed that the victim had allegedly pretended to be a Hindu to sell bangles in that locality. Speaking to the media, Mishra claimed that the victim was allegedly thrashed by the mob who objected to him as he was selling bangles to women during Shravan. He said that investigation on both parties are underway.

MP Home Minister downplays mob-lynching

"As per Home Ministry's report that man was selling bangle under a Hindu name when he was from a different community. Two Aadhar cards have been seized from him. As we have a tradition of adorning girls with bangles on Shravan Mas, the tiff broke out. Both parties are being investigated," said Mishra.

Muslim bangle seller beaten up by Hindu mob

In a shocking incident, a Muslim bangle seller in Indore's Govind Nagar was allegedly beaten up by a Hindu mob for selling bangles in a Hindu locality on Sunday. The video, which is now viral on Twitter, shows some abusing, slapping and kicking the Muslim man demanding him to not never enter 'any other Hindu area'. The victim has now lodged a complaint with the Indore police, as per reports.

One of the men is heard saying, "Our sisters and daughters are coming here and you - a Muslim are selling bangles here?". Urging the other men, he adds, "One by one, let us hit him," as the Muslim man clutches his head, apologising and crying. Then the mob is seen hitting him together and seizing his goods and his money.

Aghast at the incident, Congress' minority cell's national chairman Imran Pratapgarhi slammed MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan telling that lynching was done publically in Indore now. Pulling up PM Modi, MP Congress alleged that the BJP has destroyed the Hindu-Muslim brotherhood. He asked, " When will action be taken against these terrorists?".

Muslim rickshaw driver thrashed

In a similar incident, a 45-year-old Muslim e-rickshaw driver, Asrar Ahmad was allegedly thrashed by a mob and forced to chant Jai Shri Ram in Kanpur. In a video that has now gone viral, Ahmad is seen being paraded on the streets while being repeatedly hit by three men as his minor daughter clings to him, pleading with the perpetrators to let him go. The men accused Ahmad of forcible conversion and were stopped after Kanpur police intervened. The Kanpur police have booked 8 to 10 unidentified men for allegedly physically assaulting Ahmad and have arrested three for rioting, criminal intimidation, and voluntarily causing hurt under statutory provisions. However, they have been released on a bail bond.