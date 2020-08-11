MP Home Minister Wears Mask With His Own Face Painted On It, Netizens Say 'great Idea'

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had violated COVID-19 prevention norms in July, was spotted wearing a unique mask which had a photo of his own face. Last month, he was spotted without a mask at a function without following any social distancing measures.

Congress MLA and former Law Minister PC Sharma had lashed out at Mishra for violating COVID-19 prevention norms during a function. He accused the Home Minister of indulging in "irresponsible behaviour" even after state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets, Sharma said that it was unjustified to have a different set of rules for the common man and Ministers.

This time, however, the cabinet minister for Madhya Pradesh wore a mask that took social media by storm. Naveen Kapoor, the national bureau chief of ANI, shared the pictures of Mishra on Twitter, calling it an awesome experiment. In the photographs, the minister can be seen wearing a mask with his own face painted on it. The tweet has garnered over 1000 likes.

Read: Congress Accuses MP Home Min Of Violating COVID Norms, Questions 'different Set Of Rules'

Read: Madhya Pradesh Govt To Release 244 Prisoners On August 15: State Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Netizens call it 'mask of the year'

Netizens were impressed by the innovative idea and opined that such masks will help people identifying the person without putting in too much effort. “it's a good move, everyone should wear these type of Masks so that they can be identified without removing the mask. In kerala someone had started printing these type of masks and people are buying it, (sic)” commented a user. Check out some other reactions:

Wins the best mask of the year award!! — Che Mir (@cheez_m) August 10, 2020

Read: American Mathematician's Hilarious Video Showing Him Trying On A Mask Breaks Internet

Read: Maker Of $1.5 Million 'most Expensive' Covid Mask Reveals Easiest Of Client's 3 Conditions