MP: Honey Trap Case Continues As Social Activists Allege Big Names Yet To Be Revealed

The honey trap scandal in Madhya Pradesh continues as social activists have alleged that while some accused has been detained, the big shots thought to be involved in it are yet to be uncovered. Madhya Pradesh police had recovered more than 4,000 files from the laptops and the phones of the accused people who were then arrested. These files included many screenshots of chats, audio clips, and video recordings that were objectionable in nature.

Aishwarya Pandey, a social activist said that the police knew everything but were yet to reveal the heavyweights behind the operation. She further said that it raised questions, like who was saving them and would the honey trap scandal meet a fate similar to the Vyapam scam. However, in a chargesheet filed by SIT stated names of few businessmen and journalists who are purportedly involved in extortion of money from some influential people.

As per reports, girls would lay a trap, shoot films and videos of officials, politicians, and businessmen and then blackmail them. Those girls had made a video of a Congress leader of Chhatarpur but couldn't extort money from him due to the intervention of a police.

About the Honey Trap case

Six persons, including five women, were arrested from Indore and Bhopal in September this year for their alleged role in the honey trapping and blackmailing racket. The racket was busted after an engineer of the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) approached the police claiming that he was being blackmailed by the accused over some objectionable video clips.

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced prize money of Rs 1 lakh on absconding Jitu Soni. Soni, who is a runaway businessman, is wanted in at least 25 cases in the past 12 days along with 9 other old cases. The owner of Indore-based evening newspaper Sanjha Lokswami, Jitendra Soni is facing charges for human trafficking and extortion among others.

