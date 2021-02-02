MP: Indore Municipal Corporation Demolishes Restaurants And Dhabas Selling Illicit Liquor

Indore Municipal Corporation demolished several restaurants and dhabas in the city for serving liquor illegally, on Monday. Indore Municipal Corporation commissioner Pratibha Pal said that the main aim of the drive is to take action against those causing inconvenience to the people.

"We have demolished hotel & dhabas in the area under municipal corporation & will continue this drive," said Pratibha Pal, Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Indore

"Continous actions are being taken as part of the anti-mafia drive. The main aim of this drive is to take action at every level against those who are involved in activities causing inconvenience to the people. Today morning dhabas serving illegal liquor and involved in the intoxication business were demolished and this action will continue".

She further added that the action was taken against dhabas falling under the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation. An investigation is going on other mafias and actions will be taken against them too. Pal informed that the district administration ordered the demolition of dhabas and restaurants selling illicit liquor on AB Road, Dhar Road and Rau area in Indore.

CM Shivraj Suspends Indore Official

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday suspended an Indore Municipal Corporation official after videos of homeless people being driven out of the city and dropped near a village in biting cold went viral on social media. IMC Deputy Commissioner Pratap Solanki was placed under suspension and attached to the Urban Development Directorate in Bhopal, while two civic staff were dismissed from service, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Indore DM 'apologises To God'

Indore District Magistrate Manish Singh on Sunday said he has apologised to God for the local administrations' action of dumping homeless people outside the city amid the cold weather, which led to massive public outrage. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday had suspended an Indore Municipal Corporation official after videos of homeless people being driven out of the city and dropped near a village in biting cold went viral on social media.

