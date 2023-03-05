MP Launches 'Ladli Behna Yojana'; Know All About This Welfare Scheme Aimed At Aiding Women

Madhya Pradesh government launched the Mukhyamantri ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ on March 5, targeted for the overall development of the women in the state in the presence of over 1 lakh women in Bhopal.

The state's Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on his 65th birthday launched the scheme at the Jamboree Maidan among a large gathering of women. Under the scheme, a sum of Rs 1000 per month will be disbursed in the bank account of the eligible women for five years.

What is Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana?

In order to ensure successful implementation of the scheme on all fronts, the CM yesterday presided over a meeting of the state level bankers committee and reviewed various loan schemes and instructed the officials present to complete them before the end of the financial year.

The bankers also assured the implementation of the Ladli Behna Yojana scheme will get full cooperation from the banks and no difficulties will be faced in connection to the bank related work.

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana is launched aimed at providing economic self sufficiency to the women, enhancing their health and nutrition status and also having a say over family decisions.

As per the scheme, 1000 rupees per month will be deposited in the account of native women of the age bracket of 23 to 60 years. "Our sisters will be empowered by ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’. Now sisters will get Rs1,000 per month that is Rs 12,000 in 1 year and Rs 60,000 in 5 years," Chouhan said.

The applications can be filed for the scheme from March 15 to April 30 and the distribution of money will start from 10th June.

MP CM Chouhan addressed a strong gathering of over 1 lakh women at the Jamboree Maidan and said, “Potential beneficiaries can submit forms from March 15 to April 30. After scrutiny, a list of beneficiaries will be put out on May 1 and the final list on May 31. The beneficiaries will start receiving financial aid in their accounts from June 10 and every month thereafter," Chouhan said, giving a mock demonstration of the scheme related conversation sitting with a group of women.

A look at schemes targeted at women in MP

The Madhya Pradesh Government has in the past launched many schemes focussed on the development of the women, Ladli Laxmi Yojana was rolled out aimed at the girl child birth improvement in sex ratio, improvement in educational status and health status of girls, and providing a foundation for their bright future.

The women who suffer any crime or violence and are left unsupported by their families receive aid from the state government under the Women Empowerment Scheme.

The school-going teenage girls are supported with take-home rations under the Kishori Balika Yojna scheme by the state government.