MP: Lawyers Protest In Bhopal Turns Violent As Woman Assaulted, By-passers Beaten Up

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a group of lawyers were seen indulging in hooliganism during demonstration, which further led to fighting in the middle of the road with by-passers. A woman walking on the road was assaulted as well. A few by-passers were also beaten up during the protest.

There was a protest in front of Bhopal District Court, where lawyers were demanding the arrest of the accused who had attacked advocate Deepesh Sharma with sharp-edged weapons when he was returning home on Monday night. Though the police had arrested two out of the three accused who had attacked Sharma, they were released on bail on Tuesday.

Sharma reportedly received injuries on his abdomen and was admitted to a hospital for treatment on Monday night. Anand Tiwari, a junior advocate practising at the Bhopal district court, reportedly said that Sharma was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

P.C. Kothari, president of the Bhopal district bar association, said, "No one has been beaten up. Some people tried to cross the blocked road and the protesting lawyers tried to stop them."

Differently-abled elderly man thrashed to death in MP

The incident involving lawyers comes after a differently-abled man was allegedly beaten to death in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh on May 21. A video of the said incident showing an individual thrashing the victim has since gone viral.

The differently-abled elderly person was identified as Bhanwarlal Jain, who was a Neemuch resident. Following the video that has gone viral on social media, the Station House Officer of Manasa police station in Neemuch District, Kanhaiya Lal Dangi said that he was attacked over a religious argument.

"A differently-abled elderly person Bhanwarlal Jain was beaten in Neemuch over suspicion of belonging to a particular religion,” the police officer told ANI.

Meanwhile, the accused person has been identified as Dinesh Kushwaha. The accused can be seen thrashing Jain, while asking, 'show me your identity card' repeatedly. Jain was later found dead. The police started the search operations for the accused after registering a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.