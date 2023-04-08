MP: Leopard kills 8 livestock animals inside barn before being captured in Indore

A leopard killed eight livestock animals before being tranquilised and captured near Mhow in Indore district, officials said on Saturday.

When Nirmala Dewar, resident of Ghodakhurd village, entered the barn attached to her house to feed the family's animals in the morning, she found a leopard inside.

She ran out and told her husband Bhim Singh who bolted the barn's door from outside and alerted the forest department and police, Mhow Janpad Vice President Birbal Dawar told PTI.

Forest officials tranquilised the leopard and took it to Ralamandal sanctuary, he said.

But before being captured it had killed two buffaloes and six goats, Dawar said.

The village, 20 km from Mhow tehsil headquarters, is located near a jungle.

"The leopard was tranquilized by the rescue squad and then taken to Ralamandal. After it regains consciousness, it will be medically examined and released deep inside the forest. Senior officials will decide where it will be set free,” Mhow forest range officer Pawan Joshi told PTI.