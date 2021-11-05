MP logs 10 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 114

Bhopal, Nov 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,888 on Thursday with an addition of ten fresh cases, while no new death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,250, leaving the state with 114 active cases, he added.

With 52,120 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,04,97,298, the official added.

An official release said 7,13,39,290 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 601 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,888, new cases 10, death toll 10,524 (no change), recovered 7,82,250, active cases 114, number of tests so far 2,04,97,298. PTI LAL RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)