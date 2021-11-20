MP Logs 11 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Inoculates Over 6.87 Lakh

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,93,010 with the addition of 11 cases on Saturday, while the death toll increased by one to touch 10,526, an official said.

A total of 6,87,702 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, taking the total number of jabs given in MP to 7,99,89,658, he said.

The discharge of 10 people took the recovery count to 7,82,406, leaving MP with an active tally of 78.

With 53,588 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,13,11,181, the official added.

