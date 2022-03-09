MP logs 124 COVID-19 cases

Bhopal, Mar 9 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,378 on Wednesday with the addition of 124 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,733 as no fresh fatality due to COVID-19 was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said.

The case positivity rate in MP increased to 0.2 per cent from 0.1 per cent of the previous day, he said.

With 167 people getting discharged after treatment during the day, the count of COVID-19 recoveries in MP rose to 10,28,760, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 885 active cases.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities, recorded 12 and 15 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 50,465 more samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,83,00,120, the official said.

A government release said 11,41,46,511 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 60,225 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,378, new cases 124, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,28,760, active cases 885, number of tests so far 2,83,00,120. PTI MAS NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)