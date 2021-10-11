MP Logs 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 103

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,635 on Monday with the addition of 14 cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,009, leaving the state with 103 active cases, he said.

With 55,952 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 1,91,78,957, the official added.

The vaccination data was not updated in Monday's health bulletin.

