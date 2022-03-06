MP logs 156 new COVID-19 cases

Bhopal, Mar 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,055 on Sunday with the addition of 156 cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,733 with no fatality due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours in the state, he said.

The case positivity rate in MP is 0.3 per cent like the previous day, he said.

The recovery count stood at 10,28,007 after 400 people were discharged during the day, he said.

MP is now left with 1,315 active cases, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 21 and 16 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 49,017 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,81,59,056, the official said.

A government release said 11,39,65,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in MP, including 7,496 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,055, new cases 156, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,28,007, active cases 1,315, number of tests so far 2,81,59,056. PTI ADU NSK NSK

