MP Logs 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Over 3.30 Lakh People Inoculated

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,823 on Thursday with the addition of 19 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, he said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,184, leaving the state with 115 active cases.

With 57,838 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,01,23,362, the official added.

An official release said 6,98,15,967 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 3,30,221 on Thursday.

