MP Logs 20 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; 14 Discharged

With 20 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,93,415 on Wednesday, while recovery count increased to 7,82,716 after 14 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,529 as no new fatality was reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state is now left with 170 active coronavirus cases.

With 56,767 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,27,34,849, the official added.

An official release said 9,55,10,328 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to eligible population so far in the state, including 4,55,416 on Wednesday.

