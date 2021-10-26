MP Logs 27 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 99

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,784 on Tuesday with the addition of 27 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,523, an official said.

The recovery count stands at 7,82,162, leaving the state with 99 active cases, he said.

With 52,182 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,00,06,707, he added.

An official release said 6,91,07,513 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in MP so far, including 1,36,819 on Tuesday.

