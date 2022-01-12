MP Logs 3,639 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 14,406

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 8,10,442 on Wednesday with detection of 3,639 new cases, while the death toll increased to 10,540 after one more patient succumbed to the infection, a health department official said.

The positivity rate stood at 4.5 per cent as against 3.9 per cent on Tuesday, when the state had recorded 3,160 coronavirus infections, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,85,496 after 497 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, he said.

The state is now left with an active tally of 14,406, the official said.

Indore and Bhopal, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,169 and 572 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 79,689 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,45,13,460, the official added.

A government release said 10,64,38,602 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 2,61,307 on Wednesday.

