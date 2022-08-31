MP Logs 47 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 398

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,53,475 on Wednesday after the detection of 47 fresh cases, while no new death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770.

The positivity rate, or confirmed cases per 100 tests, stood at 0.7 per cent, he said.

The patient recovery count increased by 42 to touch 10,42,307, leaving the state with 398 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,878 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far in MP went up to 2,99,01,242, he added.

A government release said 12,86,66,886 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 34,920 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,475, new cases 47, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,307, active cases 398, total tests 2,99,01,242.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)