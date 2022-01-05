MP Logs 594 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Jumps To 1,544

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh shot up to 7,95,363 on Wednesday with detection of 594 new cases, while the death toll increased by one to reach 10,535, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 7,83,284 after 78 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,544, he said.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 308 COVID-19 cases and one death.

With 59,525 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,40,02,195, the official added.

A government release said 10,46,75,955 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 8,43,931 on Wednesday.

