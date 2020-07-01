MP Govt To Begin 'Kill Corona Campaign' From July 1; CM Announces 'door-to-door' Campaign

The COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 13,593 on Tuesday with the addition of 223 new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said. In a bid to control the rising cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that the state government will begin 'Kill Corona Campaign' from July 1.

'Together we will defeat Corona'

"We have to completely defeat Coronavirus. We will begin 'Kill Corona Campaign' from July 1 in the state. Under this campaign, 11,458 survey groups will visit homes in the state for 'door to door' survey. They will do testing for COVID-19 and other diseases as well. Together we will defeat Corona and make our state healthy," tweeted Chouhan along with a video message.

In the video message, the Chief Minister spoke about the Coronavirus situation in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the recovery rate in the state is 76.9% and COVID-19 growth rate is 1.44%, which is lower in comparison to other states in the country.

"Madhya Pradesh's Corona positivity rate is 3.85%. The doubling rate is 48 days. In terms of active cases, we are at 13th place as compared to other states, but the fight is still on," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Under this campaign, about 2.5 to 3 lakh tests will be done in 15 days. The number of tests done per day under this campaign will between 15,000 and 20,000," he added.

Coronavirus outbreak in Madhya Pradesh

Eight more people succumbed to the viral infection on Tuesday taking the death toll up to 572. A total of 196 persons were discharged from hospitals in the day after recovery. The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, has risen by 45 to 4,709 while the death toll has gone up to 229, as per the health bulletin.

No new coronavirus case was reported from 25 districts since Monday evening. Currently, there are 1,106 active containment zones in Madhya Pradesh. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 13,593, active cases 2,626, new cases 223, death toll 572, recovered 10,395, the total number of tested people is 3,65,467.

