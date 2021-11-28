MP: Man Booked For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife On Village Road For Not Fulfilling His Dowry Demand

Police have registered an offence against a man for giving instant triple talaq to his wife at a village square in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for not fulfilling his demand to get a new motorcycle from her parents, an official said on Sunday.

The 22-year-old woman lodged a complaint on Saturday that her husband Joher ended the marital relations by giving instant triple talaq to her at a square in Kesharwardi village, some 35 kms from the district headquarters, an official of Badgonda police station said on Sunday.

Quoting the complaint, the official said that Joher and his mother Tasleem had been harassing the woman for the past two years as her parents did not fulfil their dowry demand for a motorcycle.

The woman's husband and mother-in-law had been threatening her since a long time that he would give triple talaq to her, he said.

"Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered against the man and his mother under provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans the practice of instant triple talaq, and Indian Penal Code (IPC) for dowry demand," he said.

Nobody has been arrested in the case and further investigation is underway, the police official added.

