MP: Man Carries 4-year-old Niece's Corpse On Shoulder Due To Ambulance Unavailability

In Madhya Pradesh, a heart-wrenching incident occurred in the Chhatarpur district of the state where a man was forced to carry his four-year-old niece’s dead body in absence of ambulance facility.

The incident occurred in Buxwaha in the district of Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. While mourning the loss of the untimely death of his four-year-old niece, the man also had to carry her body from the hospital. This was due to the lack of a hearse van in the locality. There have been many similar incidents reported in the past, in the surrounding states.

When questioned about the heart wrenching incident, Dr. Vijay Pathoria the in-charge of the area, chief medical officer Chhattarpur, Madhya Pradesh, said that he is going to speak to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the same.

In Chhattisgarh, father carries child's body

According to reports, in a similar incident that occurred in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, a father was observed carrying the dead body of his 7-year-old daughter on his shoulders. The girl died at a Community Health Center, according to officials, and her father carried the body before a hearse came to pick it up, as it was late.

Ishwar Das, a native of Amdala village, Chhattisgarh, had arrived at Lakhanpur CHC early in the morning with his sick daughter Surekha. The girl's oxygen level was around 60%. She had been suffering from a high temperature for the past few days, according to her parents.

All essential treatment had started, according to Dr. Vinod Bhargav, a Rural Medical Assistant (RMA) stationed at the health center, but her condition deteriorated with time and she died. Such incidents have become reccurring, as this incident took place in March earlier this year, and a video went viral of the father carrying the dead body of his child for around 10 kilometers. As the video of the incident went viral, a probe was ordered into the matter by the state.

In Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati in May, a father had to carry the corpse of his two-year-old daughter on a motorbike for a distance of almost 150 kilometres as ambulance was not available.