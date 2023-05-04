MP: Man Kills Woman After She Blackmails Him With Video Clip

A 26-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman who apparently was extracting money from him and trying to dissuade him from marrying another woman through blackmail, an official said on Thursday.

The body of Simran Sheikh (26) was found in a pool of blood on Wednesday night on Naka Road at Gandhi ward of Multai police station area, about 50 km from the district headquarters. A sharp weapon wound was found on her neck, Superintendent of Police Sidharth Choudhary told PTI.

After scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the scene, police took one Sanif Malik into custody, he said.

Sheikh was on a scooter when she was attacked, he said. Police recovered a few audio and video clips from her phone, suggesting that she was blackmailing Malik, who was to marry another woman, said the official.

Malik told the police that he first met Sheikh on Facebook and they soon became friends and met in person. She then started blackmailing him into paying her money by using their private clips.

She had demanded Rs 5,000 on Wednesday, Malik told police, said the official.

Investigations also suggest that Sheikh was trying to stop Malik’s marriage with the other woman, the SP said, adding that Malik has been booked under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder).